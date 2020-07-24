UPDATE: RCPD locates 29-year-old woman

UPDATED: 12:33 p.m.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say Cristine Tail has been found. She is getting treatment for her injuries but “is otherwise safe.”

11:39 p.m.

Authorities in Rapid City are asking the public for help in finding a 29-year-old woman.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, Cristine Tail was last seen in the area of Sioux Park after being injured in a physical altercation around 10 p.m. local time.

Anyone with information should contact the RCPD at (605) 394-4131.