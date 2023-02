Rapid City Police say Peyton has been located and is safe.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 8-year-old.

Peyton Foy was last seen in the area of Horace Mann Elementary around 3 p.m. wearing a dark blue jacket with green and blue designs, with gray track pants and white and green shoes.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.