RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

13-year-old Jake Moore was last seen in the 200 block of Mall Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

He’s described as Native American, approximately 5’7″, and was last seen wearing a hoodie with a thundercloud pattern and grey pants.

If you know about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call police.