RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, 70-year-old Jean Rosch of Minnesota was last heard from on May 16.

Officials say her last known location was Custer or Hot Springs — which is where she made contact with law enforcement.

Rosch was traveling to Southern Hills and left for her trip on May 8th or 9th, police say.

Officials say Rosch is known to suffer from multiple health issues.

Jean Rosch is believed to be driving a blue 2003 Buick LeSabre, similar to the one in the photo. It has MN license GYV 995. (Rapid City Police Department)

The photo of the car shared by the Rapid City Police is similar to Rosch’s, but hers has damage to the front end, officials said.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency or the RCPD at 605-394-4131.