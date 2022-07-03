RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing and injured 16-year-old.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, Darrius Left Hand Bull was last seen leaving 353 Fairmont Boulevard around 10 a.m. Sunday in the maroon SUV, pictured below.

He was receiving emergency care for a significant injury, which police say could be life-threatening if left untreated.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact police at 605-394-4131.