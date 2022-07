RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, Akeena Snowfly was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Mount Rushmore Road.

She was wearing a blue Champion shirt, blue jeans and black sandals.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131.