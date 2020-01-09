RCPD renews $5,000 reward for information on Larissa Lonehill disappearance

MANDERSON, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department has renewed a $5,000 reward for Larissa Lonehill, a woman missing since October of 2016.

Three years later, law enforcement have not been successful in finding the location of Larissa Lonehill. Although the work put into looking for her has been very extensive.

“We’ve conducted just hundreds and hundreds of hours and hundreds of interviews just trying to get something where we can bring people to justice, recover her body and at this point, we are still in need of more assistance to bring the whole thing to fruition,” Capt. John Olsen, Captain of the Criminal Investigation Division for the Rapid City Police Dept, said.

Instead of a reward for the prosecution or arrest of the person responsible for her disappearance, Rapid City Police now want to give $5,000 to someone who knows where her body is.

“We would just like to let that family have some closure on her and this case and we would just like to further the case along also with a little bit of assistance from the public,” Capt. Olsen said.

I sat down with Larissa’s mother, Lisa Lonehill, about how she’s trying to honor her daughter.

“She’s just really a caring person and just a funny person. Everybody knew her, I just miss her smile, you can’t forget that smile,” Lonehill said.

Larissa has one daughter who is 5 years old now — one of several grandchildren helping Lisa through this tough time. Lisa still has many pictures of her daughter, she even found a letter written by Larissa when she was about 15.

“My mom is the best mom in the whole world. I love her with all my heart, like she loves us too. I am very thankful for my mom because without her there is no longer me, I can’t live without her,” Lonehill said.

Anyone with information about Larissa Lonehill’s disappearance or her whereabouts should contact the Rapid City Police at 605-394-4131.