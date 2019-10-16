RCPD reminding people to lock cars

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department is reminding people to lock up their vehicles as officers investigate at least ten reports of stolen cars over the last two weeks.

In several of the cases, the owners say they left their vehicles unlocked with the keys inside.

In some cases, the owners were warming up their cars.

Police say one vehicle that was stolen also had three handguns and a rifle inside.

Authorities remind everyone to lock up your cars and never leave keys inside your vehicle.

Also if you have weapons in your car, make sure it is locked.

