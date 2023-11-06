RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Shots were fired in the area of North Maple Avenue and East Knollwood Drive in Rapid City over the weekend.

At approximately 11:05 p.m. on November 4th, police were dispatched to the area of North Maple Avenue and Easy Knollwood drive for report of gunshots heard in that area.

Upon arival, police located a male victem who had been shot. Emergency first aid was administered until the medical unit arrived.

The male was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

During the invesitgation, police located security camera footage showing the shooter fleeing the scene.

Security cam footage of the gunman

The cirucumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

If you have any information about the identification or whereabouts of the shooting suspect, you are encouraged to contact Rapid City police investigations at 605-394-3134.

An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.