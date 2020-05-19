RCPD officer tests positive for coronavirus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An officer with the Rapid City Police Department has recently tested positive for the coronavirus, the RCPD announced Tuesday.

In a news release, the RCPD said it learned about the test result late Monday afternoon. When the officer first started developing symptoms, he informed his supervisor and hasn’t worked since first developing symptoms and is in self-quarantine.

Staff with the RCPD is working to determine a timeline of where the officer was and what contacts he had within the last two weeks.

“This has been a troubling week for the RCPD as an agency,” Chief of Police Karl Jegeris said in a news release. “This is the second time in seven days in which an officer has been presented with an extreme risk in the course of their service to the citizens of Rapid City.”