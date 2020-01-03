RCPD offering $5,000 reward for information on 2016 missing person case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department is changing the terms for a $5,000 reward in hopes of gaining information from a 2016 missing person case.

According to police, Larissa Lonehill has been missing since 2016 and she is assumed dead.

The $5,000 reward is now being offered to anyone who can provide information on where her body is located. Previously, the reward was for information on the person responsible.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to find her, and I hope and pray that somebody finds it within their heart to come forward and tell the police where she is,” Lisa Lonehill, Larissa’s mother, said in 2017.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Ryan Gebhard at (605) 394-4134. Tips can also be sent in a text message by typing RCPD and information to 847411.