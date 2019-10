RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police announced no gun was recovered from the incident Sunday night at the Rushmore Mall.

Police say after further witness interviews, along with searches of the suspect’s person and vehicle, police found no evidence of a firearm.

However, the suspect did have an existing warrant for his arrest. Police also found drugs in his vehicle.

He was placed under arrest for his outstanding warrant as well as drug charges and obstruction.

10/21 UPDATE: After further witness interviews, along with searches of the suspect's person and vehicle, police located no evidence of a firearm being involved in this incident.



Despite some media outlets reporting otherwise, police DID NOT recover a gun from the individual. https://t.co/EBIvSJyp1g — RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) October 21, 2019