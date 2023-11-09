RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department (RCPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a 10-year-old boy.

Kyson Whiteplume was last seen Thursday, November 9th at about 3:00 p.m. (MST) in the 900 block of Anamosa Street in Rapid City.

Kyson was last seen wearing a lime green jersey, red Crow Creek Tribal School sweatshirt, dark colored joggers and red shoes. He wears a mohawk-type hairstyle.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.