RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are currently asking for the public’s help locating two missing children.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, 11-year-old Jakobe Snowfly and 12-year-old Julian Baker were last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday, July 21 in the 200 block of Curtis Street.

Jakobe was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, and Julian was last seen wearing an all-black tracksuit.

If you have any information on their location, you are asked to contact the RCPD at 605-394-4131.