RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian crash overnight in Rapid City.
Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found a juvenile female unresponsive at the intersection of E. Van Buren and N. LaCrosse Street.
Witnesses say the female was walking on the sidewalk before attempting to cross the intersection. A vehicle described as a “newer” dark pickup truck hit the female.
Medical crews attempted life-saving measures before pronouncing her dead.
Rapid City police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information on the truck is asked to call Detective Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting “RCPD” and the information to 847411.