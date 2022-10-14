RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian crash overnight in Rapid City.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found a juvenile female unresponsive at the intersection of E. Van Buren and N. LaCrosse Street.

Witnesses say the female was walking on the sidewalk before attempting to cross the intersection. A vehicle described as a “newer” dark pickup truck hit the female.

Medical crews attempted life-saving measures before pronouncing her dead.

Rapid City police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information on the truck is asked to call Detective Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting “RCPD” and the information to 847411.