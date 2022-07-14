RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting incident.

Officials say officers were called to the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue for a report of gunshots in the area around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

Several shell casings were located in the area, but officials say no injuries have been reported as a result of the gunfire.

The grey Nisan Armado police identify as vehicle of interest. Photo courtesy Rapid City Police Department

The Rapid City Police Department did obtain security camera images of the vehicle of interest leaving the scene. The vehicle is described as a grey Nisan Armada.

Officials say police believe another vehicle may have exchanged gunfire with the Nissan.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the police department at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting “RCPD” and the information to 847411.