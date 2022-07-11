RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in solving an incident that happened in the north-central part of the city Saturday night.

Authorities say officers were called to the area of Omaha Street and East Boulevard for a person who was hurt around 10 p.m. MT.

Police believe the person got into a fight with the driver of a car before being left on the side of the road.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the police department at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting “RCPD” and the information to 847411.