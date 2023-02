RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Authorities Brooklyn was reported missing Sunday morning. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown.

She is described as a white female, 5’2″, 120 pounds with hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.