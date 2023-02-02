RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Rapid City police say Emma Huska was last seen on January 16 in the 2900 block of Chapel Lane. Police say Huska left a note saying she was running away and that she would actively avoid any attempts to find her.

Authorities say Huska has known connections in Rapid City and in North Dakota. Huska is described as a 5’6″ Native American female with brown eyes with red and black dyed hair.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should contact the RCPD at 605-394-4131.