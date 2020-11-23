RCPD investigating robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are searching for the person who robbed a business Monday morning.

Investigators say a man entered a business along the 900 block of east North Street.

Officers say the man showed a hand gun and demanded money from the register.

He’s described as a lighter-skinned man with a short, slim build.

He was wearing a purple sweatshirt, acid washed jeans, sunglasses, and black gloves. Anyone with any information about the robbery should contact the Rapid City Police Department.

