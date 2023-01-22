RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night.

Rapid City Police say they were dispatched to 20 Surfwood Drive for a report of multiple gunshots heard inside the building located there.

On scene, police found a man that had been shot inside an apartment. The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the police investigation, they determined that potential suspects responsible for the shooting were associated with two different residences in the area. Police executed search warrants on the two residences on Surfwood Drive and E. Knollwood Drive to look for evidence. Police have not said if an arrest has been made.

Authorities say the shooting was not random in nature and there is no public safety threat as a result of the shooting.