RCPD investigating deadly pedestrian crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Western KELOLAND are investigating a deadly Tuesday night crash in Rapid City.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday night, Rapid City police were called to the 1100 block of West Omaha Street for reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

Police arriving on scene found 37-year-old Terri Leading Fighter, who was struck by an SUV, lying in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have no reason to believe that alcohol or speed on the part of the driver was a factor in the crash. The investigation is still ongoing.