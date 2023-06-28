Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve ever heard sirens in your neighborhood and wondered what was going on… the Rapid City Police Department has a new tool to keep the community in the know.

With the click of a mouse or the tap of your phone… you can now find an online log of police calls in Rapid City.

“We’ve always had the community crime map, but that didn’t really paint a complete accurate picture. However our call for service log shows every single call that an officer responds to, whether it’s a 911 call or something the officer does,” Assistant Chief Scott Sitts said.

The site goes back 30 days, and includes the date, time, location and the type of call.

“I actually just heard about this and I’m all for it. It makes me feel safer, I think they’re doing a great job of trying to keep all of the citizens safe,” Rapid City local Merrie Christopherson said.

Over in Sioux Falls this program has been up and running to some success already. And here in Rapid City the police department wants to be transparent with the public, in hoping they can have the same success.

“It also shows the disposition, so you can see how that call was cleared. Whether it was cleared with an arrest or report or a log entry, it shows both,” Sitts said.

The log is updated every four hours, starting at one in the morning, keeping the public in the know.

“They take their job seriously, and they do a good job of it,” Christopherson said.

If you would like to see these reports as they are being updated, you can find them here.