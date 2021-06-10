RCPD: Body found in Rapid Creek, authorities investigating

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating after a man was found dead in the eastern part of the city Wednesday night.

According to authorities, officers were called to an area west of the fairgrounds for an unresponsive person on a small island in Rapid Creek just before 9 p.m.

Police have been working with Pennington County Search and Rescue to recover the man. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 