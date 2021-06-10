RCPD: Body found in Rapid Creek, authorities investigating

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating after a man was found dead in the eastern part of the city Wednesday night.

According to authorities, officers were called to an area west of the fairgrounds for an unresponsive person on a small island in Rapid Creek just before 9 p.m.

Police have been working with Pennington County Search and Rescue to recover the man. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.