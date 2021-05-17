RCPD asking for public’s help locating two missing children

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating two missing children.

Police say 13-year-old Zuey DeLeon was last seen on May 15th in the 900 block of Explorer Street. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and light blue jeans. She is Native American with brown hair and a strip of red in the front and brown eyes. She weighs 140 lbs and is 5’4″ tall.

Police say 11-year-old Brayden DeLeon was last seen on May 16th at around 8 p.m. riding his bike in the 400 block of East Jackson Street. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey t-shirt with neon green and navy blue stripes, and black shoes with neon green bottoms. The bike he was riding is a faded gray and pink BMX style bike. He weighs about 90 lbs and is 4’5″ tall. Brayden is a Native American male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Zuey and/or Brayden should contact police immediately.