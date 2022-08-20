RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are currently investigating a shooting that left two men dead Saturday.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, police were called to the 100 block of Surgwoood Drive for a report of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located two deceased adult males. Officials say they were killed from gunshot wounds.

RCPD Criminal Investigations Division is currently at the scene and continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News both online and on-air for updates.