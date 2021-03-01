RCFD welcomes new engine to Fire Station 5

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monday in Rapid City, the Fire Department welcomed their newest engine to Fire Station 5.

The new truck will replace the old 2010 engine, which will now be used as backup if there is a large incident, or if another truck is in maintenance.

Each time the department gets a new engine, a similar ceremony is performed. Today’s event included; a blessing, a spray-over, and crews pushing the engine into the station.

“Placing a new engine in service is a big deal for the firefighters. They are super proud of their engines, super proud of their stations and super proud to serve the City of Rapid City,” Brian Povandra, Division Chief of Fire Operations, said.

The Divisi66on Chief of Fire Operations says the new engine 5 has a new air filtration system that helps firefighters who are exposed to harmful chemicals when out in the field.