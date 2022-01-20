RCAS Superintendent speaks to Pennington County Republican Women about challenges in education

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Just days after announcing she’s leaving the district, Rapid City Superintendent Lori Simon spoke publicly about the challenges in the education system.

Dozens of community members took time to listen to superintendent Lori Simon on Thursday.

“I always love the opportunity to get in front of our various community stakeholder groups and share about the district and this was an area that they wanted to hear about,” Simon said.

Simon touched on 5 major challenges in the education system. Those are the impact of poverty on learning, lack of understanding with testing, poor school district facilities, school funding and the staffing crisis.

“And sharing a little bit more in depth in each of those challenge areas and where we are making some progress and where we still need support,” Simon said.

Simon has been the Superintendent here at Rapid City Area Schools for 6 years, with this year being her last.

She also talked about challenges she faced in her role… including the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It certainly has made the role of superintendent far more political. It’s been very challenging in that no matter what solution or answer you try and find to the various challenges that are facing us, you’re just not going to make everyone happy. And unfortunately the same divisiveness you see everywhere you also see in school districts,” Simon said.

Simon says her main goal on Thursday was to let people know about the school district’s struggles.

Superintendent Lori Simon is also addressing these issues with a Strategic Plan Task Force.