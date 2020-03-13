RCAS District announces school closure beginning next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Superintendent of Rapid City Area Schools Lori Simon says staff have spent a lot of time discussing the decision to close and that the health and safety of its community is a top priority.

“This is really under the advisement of state officials and in consultation with health experts, etc and it’s really an effort to deep clean the schools and it will also allow us sometime for our staff have some planning time to plan for a potential longer term closure,” Lori Simon said.

All Rapid City Area Schools District Staff will report to school on Monday and Tuesday to develop plans in case the cancellation of school continues.

“We are going to rely heavily on our Principals and teachers here because it is a district wide effort to continue the education of students. It’s going to take every teacher to step and doing things differently,” Matthew Seebaum, Vice Superintendent of RCAS, said.

School activities will be suspended until the week of April 13th. When that time comes the district will re-evaluate and decide whether to continue school events.

“Information is changing rapidly in terms of the latest updates and even the impact on our state, on our community locally. I think all of us in this are making decisions based on the latest information that we have, knowing that it’s going to continue to evolve,” Simon said.

Food service will not provide meals next week. But if the closure lasts longer than one week, food services will provide bagged lunches for pick-up at a number of sites in the District.