RC Stevens volleyball player tests positive for coronavirus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City Stevens volleyball player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the Rapid City Area Schools confirmed to KELOLAND News a student was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms last week before volleyball tryouts. A coach told the student to go home and get tested. A few days later, the test came back positive.

There were 70 girls at the volleyball tryouts and school officials told parents to monitor for symptoms.

The South Dakota Department of Health is handling contact tracing and that’s how Rapid City will deal with future cases.

School at Rapid City Stevens doesn’t start until Sept. 8th.