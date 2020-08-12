RC Police: Man uses gasoline to start himself on fire, presumed dead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is presumed dead after pouring gasoline on himself inside a house and starting a fire in Rapid City.

Shortly after 3 p.m., concerned family members called police to a home on Wanbli Drive.

A man inside was reportedly shooting into the neighborhood, leading authorities to evacuate people from the area. The public safety threat ended following a fire at the house. However, police and firefighters have not been able to enter the home yet due to the smoke.

“At this time it’s believed that the individual inside is deceased. Due to that happening, we are contacting the Division of Criminal Investigation to come in and give a neutral third party review of the death, cause of death, Manner of death and we are waiting for them to arrive on scene as well,” Chief Don Hedrick said.