RC Police asking for help locating man who they believe has info on double homicide

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a man who might have critical info about the double homicide that happened in August in Rapid City.
Rapid City Police say they’re looking for 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact authorities.
The RCPD is currently seeking the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser. It is believed he has critical info about the 8/24 double homicide in the area of 880 East Meadowlark Drive. Anyone w/ info about his whereabouts should contact Det. Barry Young at 394-4134. pic.twitter.com/3qA16F0N7K— RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) September 10, 2020