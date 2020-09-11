RC Police asking for help locating man who they believe has info on double homicide

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Rapid City Police

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a man who might have critical info about the double homicide that happened in August in Rapid City.

Rapid City Police say they’re looking for 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact authorities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests