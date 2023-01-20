RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An officer involved shooting in North Rapid City has left one person dead. This is the first officer involved shooting of 2023. Last year, there were four just in Rapid City, according to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

At around 10 p.m. on Jan. 19, Rapid City police were in the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Drive on the north side of the city.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“They engaged with an individual that took off running from them. One of the officers gave chase,” said chief Don Hedrick, of Rapid City Police Department.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, at one point there was a struggle between the suspect and the officer. That’s when the officer attempted to tase the individual.

“At that point, the individual he was chasing pointed a firearm at the police officer. The police officer fired upon the individual that pointed the gun at him and struck the individual,” Hedrick said.

The man died. Authorities have not released his name until close family or relatives are aware of what happened.

“The police officer is O.K. At this time it does not appear that the suspect was able to fire any rounds at the police officer but definitely pointed the weapon at him,” Chief Hedrick said.

The investigation has been handed over to the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

The summary of the officer involved shooting is expected to be released within 30 days.