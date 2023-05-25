RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) –Rapid City officials say they’ve received several complaints from residents of trucks with extended cabs parking too far from the curb in the downtown area.

City officials say the concerns are due to large vehicles protruding into traffic while parked along Saint Joseph Street and Main Street.

Rapid City officials are asking drivers with extended cab or large vehicles to instead park on a side street.

The city requires vehicles be parked entirely within the parking space and must park within 12 inches of the curb.

Vehicles that extend into the traffic lane can be cited.