RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The upcoming frigid weather in South Dakota will affect everyone. The homeless population will be especially vulnerable.

Local Rapid City public safety agencies and human service providers are being proactive in making accommodations for the homeless.

“When the weather is dangerously cold, we urge people to make lodging plans in advance,” says Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel.

The Care Campus Detox/Safe Solutions is a round-the-clock resource for intoxicated individuals no matter the weather.

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission at 30 Main Street will be open 24/7 for those needing respite. They will provide safety from the cold weather in the form of a ‘warming center’ and provide coffee and snacks. They soup kitchen will be open three meals a day. Though their beds are full, they will provide a mat or cot to anyone sober.

“With forecasted temperatures set to drop below zero degrees, our officers will be conducting regular patrols of the city’s bike path and other locations where the city’s houseless population tend to congregate,” said Assistant Chief of Police Scott Sitts. “With temperatures this low, it’s imperative that we do what we can to ensure everyone has a warm place to be.”

“Despite these many proactive services during the cold weather, our officers and deputies cannot be everywhere all at once,” said Sitts. “We lean on the public to help direct us to those who need assistance.”

Across the state, a man was found dead in the snow Monday, close to a hospitality house in Sioux Falls. The death is not suspicious and he may have died from exposure to the weather conditions.

The public is encouraged to contact local law enforcement at 605-394-4131, should they encounter anyone who appears to be struggling in the impending cold weather.