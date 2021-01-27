Ravsnborg investigation in hands of prosecutor as family of victim waits

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been about four and a half months since the fatal crash involving South Dakota’s Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg. As of Wednesday, January 27 there are still no charges.

The evidence including the accident report and autopsy results are in the hands of the prosecutor.

The deputy state’s attorney for Hyde County, Emily Sovell has been working with other state’s attorneys to decide whether to charge South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg with any crimes.

We reached out to Sovell today for an update but did not get a response.



The State Department of Public Safety, which includes the Highway Patrol is one of the agencies that investigated the crash site.

Today a spokesman tells KELOLAND News that “the Department has sent all of its findings from the investigation to the prosecutors.”



According to a transcript of a 9-1-1 call, Ravnsborg told the dispatcher he didn’t know what he hit along highway 14 on the outskirts of Highmore on September 12th.



Ravnsborg found Joe Boever’s body the next day when he was returning the Hyde County sheriff’s personal vehicle he had used the previous night. An official crash report showed Ravnsborg’s car was on the westbound shoulder when he hit Boever.



We talked with Boever’s cousin Wednesday by phone. Victor Nemec and his brother Nick were called on to identify the body. Victor says the family is in “waiting mode” and “it is frustrating that this is taking so long.”



Just last week Governor Kristi Noem has also voiced her displeasure.



“I will continue to call it a grave disservice to the victims family. I’m disappointed that we haven’t seen some action taken by the the attorneys involved and hopefully soon that they will, we make inquiries on a regular basis and have gotten no answers,” Governor Noem said.



Noem says she would support using a grand jury to decide whether charges should be filed.



Ravnsborg has not taken a leave of absence and has continued working as South Dakota’s Attorney General.

In December he did talk to reporters about the incident saying, “Some things have come out that I do not believe are accurate. We’ll let the investigation run.”

He didn’t elaborate. He said he would make “a full statement” when all the facts have come out.



Ravnsborg was elected to a 4 year term as South Dakota Attorney General in 2018.