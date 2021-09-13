Ravnsborg’s crash records won’t be seen by the public

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s investigation file is now in the hands of South Dakota State House Speaker Spencer Gosch, as the legislature considers impeachment proceedings.

However, even though the Department of Public Safety Secretary indicated that Gosch could decide to release them to the public, KELOLAND News has received a letter of denial from the South Dakota Legislative Research Council following our public records request.

KELOLAND News asked that Ravnsborg’s records be released because the impeachment articles are a matter of public interest and voters must understand the evidence being used to determine the actions taken by their elected officials.

According to DPS Secretary Craig Price’s letter to Gosch: “…. in the event you conclude the investigation file is in fact subject to release as a public record while in your custody, either in whole or in part, I would urge you, pursuant to SDCL 1-27-1.5(22), to redact those portions that may result in the unreasonable release of personal information relative to unrelated third-parties or medical information concerning Mr. Boever.”

However, in the letter below, the Legislative Research Council, on Gosch’s behalf, cites a section of South Dakota law that keeps investigation records closed.

You’ll remember the controversial release of the Ravnsborg interrogation videos in the case on the South Dakota Department of Public Safety website in February.

The judge in the Ravnsborg case ordered that the videos be taken down and that no other members of law enforcement or state government produce any further investigative reports to the public.