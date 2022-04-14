SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — One of the people who will be making the case against Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg in his upcoming impeachment trial in the South Dakota Senate, was also involved in a high-profile death penalty case out of Rapid City. Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo was part of the investigation into the murder of donut shop employee Donnivan Schaeffer. Schaeffer’s killer, Charles Rhines, was executed in 2019. We look back on the case, and how Ravnsborg’s and Vargo’s paths crossed the night of the execution.

Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo was involved early on in the Jason Ravnsborg investigation, having helped the Hyde County deputy state’s attorney evaluate the case, before she filed misdemeanor charges against Ravnsborg. Come June, Vargo will be lead prosecutor arguing before the South Dakota Senate that Ravsnborg should be removed from office for his role the deadly crash that killed Joe Boever in 2020.

Two decades earlier, as a deputy state’s attorney for Pennington County, Vargo was part of the prosecution team that sought the death penalty against Charles Rhines, for the murder of Rapid City donut shop employee Donnivan Schaeffer in 1992. Rhines died by lethal injection at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in 2019. Vargo spoke to the media following Rhines’ execution about the emotional toll that the murder and the years of appeals, took on Schaeffer’s parents.

They’ve been put through hoops that have nothing to do with the integrity of protecting the process of ensuring justice, but are mechanisms of delay,” Vargo said in 2019.

Also speaking the night Rhines was put to death was Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

“Today, I’d like to remember Donnivan Schaeffer, the victim who was brutally murdered by the killer who just met justice,” Ravnsborg said in 2019.

Nearly three years following that joint news briefing, Ravnsborg and Vargo will be involved in another high profile case, the attorney general’s impeachment trial in the state senate.

We reached out to Vargo for an interview Thursday, but were told he was out of the office.

Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy will also be a prosecutor in the impeachment trial. Her office told us she’s not commenting.