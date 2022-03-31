SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While a South Dakota House committee voted Jason Ravnsborg should not be impeached because he was not “in office”, in other words not on duty, at the time of a deadly crash, the attorney general has a history of using his title to get out of traffic tickets.

That’s just one of the things our team of reporters has uncovered as we go through the Ravnsborg files to learn more about the crash that killed Joe Boever.

One of the reports includes a detailed look at Ravnsborg’s driving history. In the two years leading up to the crash, law enforcement officers pulled him over 15 times. He was only ticketed twice. In most of those cases he received warnings, including in February of 2020, just months before the deadly crash.

That’s when a Gettysburg police officer pulled Ravnsborg over for going 50 miles an hour on a stretch of road with a 35 mile an hour speed limit. According to the highway patrol document, Ravnsborg told the officer he was the attorney general, was on his way to a meeting and felt the speed was necessary.

It’s one of at least three cases where he told the officer his title before receiving a warning.

KELOLAND News has a team of reporters reviewing the Ravnsborg report; look for additional coverage throughout the day.