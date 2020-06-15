Ravnsborg: May 13 officer-involved Rapid City shooting ‘justified’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said a Rapid City Police Department officer was ‘justified’ when he shot and killed 30-year-old Anthony Angel on May 13 in Rapid City.

Ravnsborg’s office released more details of the shooting on Monday morning. In a statement, Ravnsborg said: “As Attorney General it is my conclusion that the use of lethal force and discharge of a duty weapon by the Rapid City Police Officer was justified.”

According to the AG’s office, the shooting happened at 6:14 p.m. on May 13. Angel backed away from officers, showed a handgun and aimed it at law enforcement. Shots were fired and Angel was hit and died from his wounds at Monument Hospital in Rapid City.

Medical reports showed Angel had been shot in the head and grazed in the right leg. He had meth and marijuana in his system. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

You can see South Dakota’s DCI investigation below.

Page 1 of RCPD OIS Summary 5 13 2020 Contributed to DocumentCloud by Eric Mayer of KELO-TV • View document or read text