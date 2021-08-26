Ravnsborg is a ‘killer’ Boever family says in formal statement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is a “killer”, the family of Joe Boever said in a statement released late Thursday afternoon.

The family statement said Ravnsborg has not accepted responsibility for the death of Boever, who was killed after being struck by Ravnsborg’s car while walking on the shoulder of Highway 14 just west of Highmore on the night of Sept. 12, 2020.

“But nothing you do or say will the change the fact that you killed my brother. You are a killer,” the Boever family statement said.

Ravnsborg issued his own statement earlier today in which he said, “Joe’s death weighs heavily on me and always will. I’ve often wondered why the accident occurred and all the things that had to have happened to make our lives intersect. I’ve wished thousands of times our paths would have crossed under different circumstances.”

In court on Thursday, Judge John Brown accepted Ravnsborg’s plea of no contest to misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device and improper lane driving. The charge of careless driving was dropped.

“We disagree with the prosecution’s decision to accept Ravnsborg’s pleas of no contest to two of

the charges and dropping the third. This is just one example of how our wishes were not honored,

of how our voices largely went unheard,” the family statement said.

Unlike Ravnsborg, the family’s requests were not honored, the family statement said.

“Yet the defendant was granted every request including not having to appear today,” the family statement said.

Boever’s family expressed doubt that South Dakota Law Marsy’s law was followed correctly.

“We do not know if we will be filing a complaint at this time or how that process would work exactly, but ironically, it appears that it would begin with the State Attorney General’s office,” the family statement said.