PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The House Select Committee on Investigation will meet on March 28th during veto day in Pierre.

That’s when the panel will decide whether or not to recommend the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg. The full house will then meet on April 12th to decide whether to impeach the Attorney General.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch told reporters that lawmakers are looking at Ravnsborg’s actions during and after the September 2020 crash that killed Joe Boever.

Gosch says attempts by Governor Kristi Noem and her administration to influence the investigation, including this week’s letter by Public Safety Secretary Craig Price, will be included in the final report. Gosch says it will be “a full picture” of what has been going on.

“I still stand on what she is doing is inappropriate, we have a job to do, we’ve asked her numerous times to stop, and we are going to ask her one more time,” said Gosch.

The cease and desist letter is expected to be delivered to the Governor in the coming days.

The House Speaker says the special session for impeachment has become more complicated because of what he calls interjecting outside factors

“What we’ve got to do is look at the facts, the constitution tells us what we can and cannot do. Trying to influence the public in an opinion, in events that aren’t even surrounding what we are trying to do is inappropriate because we are going to have to make a difficult decision one way or the other,” said Gosch.

The House Speaker says no matter what the committee decides, ultimately it will make some people angry.

“We have a job to do and the constitution says it is our job,” said Gosch.

Ravnsborg was asked to present his side of the case before the committee, but House Speaker Gosch says they never received a response.