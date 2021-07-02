Ravnsborg elected to leadership roles on Conference of Western Attorneys General

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been elected to serve as the vice chair and a member of the executive board of the Conference of Western Attorneys General (CWAG), his office said in a July 2 news release posted on the state’s Attorney General website.

“It is an honor to be elected by my fellow Attorneys General to help lead an organization which actively tackles issues which are of utmost importance for not only South Dakota, but also our entire nation,” Ravnsborg said in the news release. “I am humbled and look forward to working with my fellow Attorneys General on each and every topic.”

CWAG is a bipartisan group, originally formed of Western states and has grown to include a majority of U.S. states and territories. CWAG addresses emerging legal topics and common areas of interest to the west including water, fish and wildlife, public lands, minerals, energy, environment, and Indian law. CWAG, through the Alliance Partnership, also performs Rule of Law programing in the country of Mexico and seven African nations, according to the news release.

On March 12, Ravnsborg pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges in connection with the crash that killed Joe Boever near Highmore back in September.

Ravnsborg’s attorney recently filed a document objecting to cameras or audio in the courtroom during the trial, which is scheduled to start Aug. 26.

In addition to the election of Ravnsborg, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was elected to serve as Chair and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford was elected to serve as 2nd Vice Chair. The fourth Executive Committee spot is held by the Immediate Past Chair, North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.