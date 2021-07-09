Ravnsborg claims Boever may have thrown himself in front of his car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New documents have been filed in the Jason Ravnsborg case. Ravnsborg is requesting victim Joe Boever’s psychiatric records.

According to the court document, Boever’s cousin told law enforcement, “I believe with a very high degree of confidence Joe committed suicide by throwing himself into the path of a speeding car.”

The filings also quote the cousin as saying that Boever, “was an admitted alcoholic with a brooding depressive streak unparalleled by anyone else I have ever known.” According to the documents, Boever had been treated for depression while going through a divorce.

Ravnsborg defense also says that Boever was on an anti-anxiety drug that can cause suicidal ideation. A prescription bottle of Lorazepam was found in his truck and law enforcement stated there should have been “many more” pills in the bottle.

Ravnsoborg also claims evidence at the scene proves that Boever was on the road, not the shoulder when Ravnsborg hit him on Highway 14 near Highmore on September 12, 2020. Ravnsborg is charged with three misdemeanors for his driving. He is scheduled to go on trial August 26.