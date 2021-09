SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest case against South Dakota’s Attorney General is wrapped up.

Jason Ravnsborg got a speeding ticket last month in Pierre for going 57 in a 35-mile per hour zone. Last week, he pleaded guilty. He also paid $177 in fees and fines.

The traffic stop was just days before Ravnsborg was scheduled to go on trial for his driving on the night he hit and killed Joe Boever.

In that case, Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors and had to pay fines.