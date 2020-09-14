Ravnsborg: 6 speeding tickets in South Dakota, 2 in Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has a history of speeding on South Dakota roads.

A background check from the South Dakota Unified Judicial System shows Ravnsborg has been cited six times for speeding from 2014 to 2018 in five different counties. Most recently, Ravnsborg was cited twice in 2018. Once in October 2018 in Beadle County for going 40 mph in a 35 mph zone and for going 80 mph in a 65 mph zone in Pennington County.

In total, he’s paid more than $500 in fines and court fees including one seat belt violation in 2017 and driving a vehicle without proper exhaust and muffler system in 2016.

In the state of Iowa, Ravnsborg has paid for two speeding tickets in 1996 and 2003. He was cited 11-15 mph over in Lyon County in 2003 and 6-10 mph over the limit in Cherokee County in 1996.

On Sunday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced Ravnsborg had been involved in a deadly crash.

On Monday morning, family members told KELOLAND News the victim of a car vs. pedestrian crash was Joe Boever, of Highmore.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Ravnsborg reported hitting a deer to the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office after the crash at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The body of Joe Boever was not found until Sunday morning, Department of Public Safety said.

Two of Boever’s family members said Joe was the victim of the crash involving Ravnsborg.

According to a Facebook post about his plans for Saturday evening, Ravnsborg was in Redfield for a Spink County GOP event.

