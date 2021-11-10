Ravnborg’s office announces South Dakota joins 10 states to challenge CMS vaccine mandates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota is joining another lawsuit challenging vaccine mandates.

In a news release Wednesday, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced South Dakota joined a 10-state coalition, led by Missouri and Nebraska, challenging vaccine mandates specifically for healthcare workers. President Biden’s vaccine mandate requires healthcare workers at facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid Services to be vaccinated to receive the federal funds. You can view the lawsuit below.

South Dakota is also in a lawsuit to challenge the vaccine requirement for private employers with at least 100 workers.

The new lawsuit against vaccine mandates for healthcare workers, argues Biden’s vaccine mandate “imposes an unprecedented federal vaccine mandate on nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer, and contractor working at a wide range of healthcare facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicare funding.”

Along with South Dakota, attorneys general from Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota and New Hampshire have joined the lawsuit.