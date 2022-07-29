SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Raven Industries’ Aerostar International has been acquired by a Maryland-based airborne persistent surveillance solutions.

In a news release, TCOM Holdings announced it acquired Aerostar International, Inc. from Raven Industries, Inc., a subsidiary of CNH Industrial. Aerostar will become an operating business unit under TCOM Holdings.

Aerostar is Raven’s renowned stratospheric balloons headquartered in Sioux Falls.

TCOM is known for its advanced sensors, customer-specific communications and intelligent user interfaces.

“The strategic alignment between TCOM, LP and Aerostar will enhance our ability to innovate in aerospace and defense, drive growth in our target markets and expand our global reach to connect, protect and save lives,” Aerostar’s president Jim Nelson said.