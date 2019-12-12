Rash of robberies: Five in December remain unsolved

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been a rash of robberies recently in Sioux Falls.

In the month of December, six businesses have been victims of some sort of armed robbery. Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens announced two casinos were robbed Wednesday night in different parts of town.

Here’s a list of the December robberies:

Dec. 5 – Hy-Vee on 49th Street and Louise Avenue. The suspect is Native American or Hispanic with a knife.

Dec. 8 – Casey’s on Rice Street. Arrest made. Prentice Almond.

Dec. 9 – Get-N-Go on Cliff Avenue and 15th Street. The suspect was a Hispanic man with a gun.

Dec. 11 – Get-N-Go on 57th Street and Marion Avenue. The suspect was a white man with a gun.

Dec. 11 – Happy Jacks Casino on 10th Street and Bank Place. The suspect was a white man with a towel on his head. No weapon displayed.

Dec. 11 – Jokerz Casino on Minnesota Avenue and 31st Street. The suspect is a black man with a gun.

Police do not release the amount of money taken during robberies. Clemens said there’s a chance some of the robberies could be related, but suspects usually use the same weapon. He noted suspect descriptions sometimes can be mistaken.

Police have investigated strings of robberies before. This recent string of robberies isn’t located in a certain area of town, so extra police patrols might not help prevent future crimes, Clemens said.

Clemens noted surveillance video has improved at many businesses and police like to release the video because it may lead to a tip. Surveillance has been used in all the robberies.

Police said people working at businesses being robbed should comply and try to be a good witness. Authorities say they don’t want anyone to get hurt trying to protect money or material. While it can be hard during a robbery, clerks or people working can see things more clearly than surveillance video such as a logo or something on a shoe.

“All those little pieces can help solve crimes,” Clemens said.

Clemens added police say some of the robberies can be related directly to drugs, but he also said the possibilities are endless for why some people need money.