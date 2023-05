SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Ride Across South Dakota bicycle tour is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Bicyclists from 23 states and Canada will ride through the Black Hills from June 3rd to the 9th.

This includes stops in Spearfish, Hot Springs, Custer, Rapid City and Sturgis.

All proceeds from the tour benefit community needs.

The ride also helps local economics with more than 300 riders and support crew camping at schools and community centers in each town.